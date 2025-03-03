The 2025 Oscars Showed How To Do A Long Ceremony Right

The Oscars ostensibly exist to celebrate movies, but whether or not they succeed in that mission each year is debatable. Usually, the host is someone who, if I'm being honest, doesn't even seem like they like movies all that much! I've been watching this awards ceremony for years (for better and for worse), and even I can admit that it's usually sort of a slog; I tend to force my friends to sit through the whole ordeal. This year, though? One of the friends I bribed with pizza to keep me company said, unprompted, "This is one of the best awards shows I've seen in a while." The people have spoken.

The reason for this is sort of obvious: this year, the Academy Awards made a brave choice to actually care about movies. Yes, the awards show dedicated to movies should ostensibly care about movies every year, but typically, cinephiles the world over are forced to sit there and listen while some blowhard who hates movies whines about how all of the best picture nominees are boring and long. That did not happen this year. Host Conan O'Brien — who, according to his red carpet Letterboxd interview, genuinely loves cinema, based on the fact that he picked "Citizen Kane" and "Duck Soup" as two of his all-time favorite films — did a phenomenal job opening the show, and from that point on, the telecast dedicated itself to actually celebrating movies. Allow me to explain.