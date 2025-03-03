If You Want To Study A Great Screenplay, Just Look To The 2025 Oscar Winners

The 97th Academy Awards put on a good show of honoring each vital part of filmmaking, treating costume design with the same importance as any director or actor. The ceremony's screenplay winners also show some respect for a key building-block of cinema: "the script, the script, and the script," to quote Alfred Hitchcock.

Writer-director Sean Baker's drama "Anora" won Best Original Screenplay, while Peter Straughan won Best Adapted Screenplay for adapting Robert Harris' novel "Conclave" to the screen (directed by Edward Berger). These are two very different films, but both excellent and signs of enduring life in the film industry. Both films also netted Best Picture nominations and ranked high on /Film's list of all 10 nominees.

"Anora" is about a young New York City sex worker Ani (Mikey Madison) who becomes the mistress, and then wife, of Vanya, a Russian oligarch's failson (Mark Eydelshteyn). "Conclave" follows a papal election after the death of the reigning Pope; Cardinal Thomas Lawrence (Ralph Fiennes) sniffs out corruption as this nest of snakes begin slashing for the top spot.

"Conclave" is a conventional drama about those in the halls of power. "Anora" uses Baker's trademark earthy, borderline cinema verite style. But here's how both screenplays succeed on their own terms.