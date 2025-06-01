25 Best Video Games Like Hogwarts Legacy

It's tough nowadays to be openly a fan of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. The "Harry Potter" movies turned the popular fantasy books into a multimedia phenomenon, spanning video games, theme parks, and even Broadway. This all seemingly culminated in 2023, with the release of what would've been the ultimate experience for "Harry Potter" fans with "Hogwarts Legacy," an action RPG where players create their own students at the titular wizarding school, navigating iconic locations in an expansive open world and growing stronger as they gain more experience.

However, the release and subsequent life span of "Hogwarts Legacy" has been, like the rest of the "Harry Potter" franchise, marred with controversy. The book series' original author, J.K. Rowling, has been a notorious voice of transphobic sentiment over the past few years, leading many former fans of the books, movies, and other media from the franchise to be turned off by engaging with any new content, including "Hogwarts Legacy," which released in 2023.

The controversy hasn't made any impact on the game's sales, and many claim the author's lack of involvement with "Hogwarts Legacy" allows "Harry Potter" to move on without Rowling. Nevertheless, fans who would normally love a game like "Hogwarts Legacy" may find themselves feeling left out as others enjoy a conscience-free experience exploring an open world, practicing magic, and living the perfect wizarding experience. With that in mind, here are 25 games you can enjoy instead of "Hogwarts Legacy" that provide a similar experience.