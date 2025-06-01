Dune's 10 Biggest Changes From The Books

Denis Villeneuve makes a radical change right from the outset of "Dune: Part Two" by splitting the Fremen into different camps — the northerners, a skeptical group with no faith in religion, and the southerners, comprised entirely of religious fanatics or fundamentalists. In the book, the Fremen operated as one, united behind Stilgar and the prophecy. When Paul (Timothée Chalamet) rose to power, they accepted his role without question. A few characters, such as Chani (Zendaya), raised concerns, but even they saw Paul as a necessary step toward salvation.

By contrast, the film presents a whole sect of people, including Chani, who outright scoff at any notion of prophecy and see Paul as a threat. Lady Jessica does her best to sway these northerners but eventually heads south to rally the fundamentalists to her cause, as doing so practically ensures victory.

Was this a necessary change for the story? Probably — much of Frank Herbert's novel revolves around the dangers of religious fanaticism, an idea that's difficult to translate visually. By showing the sharp contrast between skeptics and zealots, the movie offers a clearer picture of the dangers inherent in a messianic figure. Still, this approach isn't without its issues, as we explain in the Chani slide below.