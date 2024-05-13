How Denis Villeneuve Made Dune's Stilgar Tragically Meme-Worthy

In Frank Herbert's 1965 novel "Dune," one of the most tragic character arcs was that of Stilgar, the leader of a Fremen tribe who starts off as a reluctant ally to Paul and Jessica. Although seemingly stern and hard to please at first, he quickly becomes seduced by Paul's apparent messiah qualities. By the end of the book he is a devoted worshipper of Paul, declaring him the Lisan al Gaib (messiah) and obeying him blindly and passionately.

Even Paul, who needs Stilgar's support to gain control, is saddened by the way Stilgar's fanaticism has lowered him in Paul's eyes. "I have seen a friend become a worshipper," he laments in the book. It's just one of the many prices he has to pay to become emperor of the universe, and one of the clearest indications of the book's anti-messiah themes. We can see that Paul's ascent is making the people around him worse, but there's nothing anyone can do to stop it, not even Paul himself.

Stilgar: *struggling to open the pickle jar** Paul: *opens with ease** Stilgar: LISAN AL GAIB IS HERE#DunePart2 pic.twitter.com/DAyvCUJ6HN — Buddy (@BuddysBigScreen) March 3, 2024

Movie Stilgar (played by Javier Bardem) is still a tragic character with the same basic arc, but he's also a funny character. Screenshots of him fervently declaring Paul to be the Lisan Al Gaib have become a viral meme, often used to portray an easily-impressed person reacting to a fairly mundane accomplishment. The online reaction has moved director Denis Villeneuve, who's always intended for Stilgar to be a funny character, at least to some extent. "I find Stilgar very funny," he told The New York Times in a recent interview, "And when people laugh, I'm happy because that was the intention."