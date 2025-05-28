We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The genre of war cinema has taken many forms over the decades ever since it sprung up into being alongside narrative cinema itself. Whether by exploring real historical and present-day conflicts or fictional ones, movies have time and again proven capable of mining the tension, violence, and unimaginably high stakes of war for pathos, action, and political critique.

Incidentally, Netflix has a solid roster of great war films from across the decades available to subscribers, and we've compiled a list of the best. Each of these movies concerns itself with real-life wars (four of them being World War II movies), although some tell wholly fictional stories within those frameworks. The two earliest-set among them take place in ancient India and China, while another looks at the Democratic Republic of the Congo in the early half of the 2010s. From everywhere across the centuries, here are the 15 best war movies streaming on Netflix.