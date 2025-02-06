This World War II Drama Is The Best Movie You Didn't Watch On Netflix

I'm not saying that watching a war movie about the rising tide of fascism and the choices we make to either give in or fight back feels oddly relevant these days ... but, well, maybe that's exactly what I'm saying. If there's any genre that we can rely on to comment directly on our present-day political climate, after all, it's this one. In recent years, WWII films have given us high water marks such as "Oppenheimer" and especially the disturbing horror of "The Zone of Interest." But, like clockwork, we always seem to get an annual slew of titles ranging from "forgettable" to "downright misguided." (Sorry, Mel Gibson, but I still haven't forgiven you for "Hacksaw Ridge.") It's frustratingly common to make an undistinguishable feature that either tips into jingoistic territory or settles for shallow inspiration. It's much more difficult — yet rewarding — to create something both timeless and urgent with one immaculately-crafted effort.

"Number 24" (also stylized as "Nr. 24") accomplishes all this and more. It doesn't come with the headline-making bona fides of a Christopher Nolan war epic ("Dunkirk" fans know he's done two of them), the Oscar season punditry of an "All Quiet on the Western Front" remake, or even the rah-rah action of Guy Ritchie's "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare." What this Norwegian-language drama does instead is take a much more muted, restrained, and profoundly moving approach to a historical figure most of us Westerners have never even heard about. Although this is a dramatization of the feats of Gunnar Sønsteby, the real-life hero who resisted Nazi Germany's occupation of Norway and went on to become the country's most highly-decorated fighter, the film hardly ever steps into the same pitfalls of countless biopics before it. The results, quite frankly, are a breath of fresh air in a genre constantly at risk of feeling stale.

By steering well clear of typical conventions or clichés, director John Andreas Andersen and writer Erlend Loe take what could've been yet another unremarkable biopic and transform "Number 24" into one of the best, most underrated war dramas in years.