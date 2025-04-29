The Pope-Themed Political Thriller That's Finding New Fans On Prime Video

What if "Gossip Girl" or a "Real Housewives" franchise took place in Vatican City? Somehow, that question is answered by Edward Berger's 2024 film "Conclave," a political thriller about backstabbing cardinals and the election of a new pope that took home a few Academy Awards ... and is now available to stream with an Amazon Prime Video subscription. Not just that — it's been number one on Prime Video's streaming charts in the United States for several days, and shows no signs of slowing down.

Advertisement

Led by a veritable murderer's row of actors that includes Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, and the inimitable Isabella Rossellini, "Conclave," which is based on Robert Harris' 2016 novel of the same name and was adapted for the screen by "Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy" writer Peter Straughan, meets a group of cardinals in Rome after the pope passes away. In the aftermath of the religious leader's death, Cardinal Thomas Lawrence (Fiennes), who also happens to be the dean of the College of Cardinals, must convene fellow Catholic cardinals from all over the world, many of whom hope to be named the next Pope. Those hopefuls include a liberal American cardinal named Aldo Bellini (Tucci) who's a close friend of Lawrence, as well as the conservative and traditional Italian cardinal Goffredo Tedesco (Sergio Castellitto), another conservative who hails from Nigeria named Joshua Adeyemi (Lucian Msamati), and a Canadian moderate who we learn was dismissed by the Pope before the man's death named Joseph Tremblay (Lithgow). Rossellini, meanwhile, plays Sister Agnes, who runs housekeeping and catering for the cardinals and knows all of their dirty little secrets and indiscretions. Just before the papal conclave begins, a Mexican cardinal named Vincent (Carlos Diehz) who secretly served the Pope in Kabul shows up to join the fray.

Advertisement

"Conclave" was, by any metric of this word, a success. Not only did the film charm both critics and audiences upon its release, but it also performed admirably at the box office, which is wild when you consider that a lot of filmgoers went into this movie only knowing that it was about "picking a new pope." With that all said, what did the reviews for "Conclave" conclude?