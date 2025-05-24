Every Upcoming John Wick Spin-Off, Explained

"John Wick" has to be one of the more unexpected franchises in Hollywood right now. Conceived as nothing more than a modest action-revenge movie, it became a star vehicle for Keanu Reeves to show everyone he still had it.

Each successive "John Wick" sequel has one-upped the previous movie without leaving quality behind. But while the idea of a "John Wick" cinematic universe has been bubbling for a while, the only spin-off that's been released so far was the 2023 "Continental" mini-series.

The "John Wick" films do tease a larger world. Few characters recur across every single one of the films, besides John himself, Winston (Ian McShane), and Continental hotel concierge Charon (the late Lance Reddick). People dip in and out of John Wick's story, giving the impression they're off living their own lives. A spin-off has been floated for practically every major "John Wick" character, whether that be the Bowery King (Laurence Fishburne, Reeves' former "Matrix" co-star), introduced in "John Wick Chapter 2," or the assassin Sofia (Halle Berry) from "John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum."

But here are the spin-offs that are actually currently in development or on track to be released.