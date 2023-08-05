Once Upon A Time, Keanu Reeves Almost Played Spike In A Live-Action Cowboy Bebop Movie

The big movie studios opted out of San Diego Comic-Con 2023, meaning the event didn't have all the air sucked up by the next big Marvel Cinematic Universe news for once. One of the most exciting announcements was "Lazarus," a new sci-fi thriller anime from Shinichirō Watanabe (director of "Cowboy Bebop," "Samurai Champloo," and more) and Studio MAPPA.

The announcement came with a teaser trailer; Watanabe's animes always have a musical theme and it looks like "Lazarus" will have the same jazzy score as "Bebop" (this time performed by saxophonist Kamasi Washington). Rather than a U.S. import like most anime, "Lazarus" will premiere on Toonami (the production team is aiming to be finished by the end of 2024). The American influence doesn't stop there, for the action scenes will be designed by "John Wick" director Chad Stahelski. Watanabe crafts animated action with unrivaled fluidity, so him and Stahelski working together is a dream team.

Even before this project, Watanabe and Stahelski were already linked by six degrees of Keanu Reeves. There was a time when Reeves was set to play Spike Spiegel in a live-action film adapting "Cowboy Bebop."