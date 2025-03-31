Adult Swim's New Sci-Fi Action Anime Is Perfect For Cowboy Bebop Fans

Spoilers for "Lazarus" follow.

Shinichirō Watanabe is an anime auteur, most famous for directing 26-episode Space Western "Cowboy Bebop." The legacy of that show colors his career beyond just people remembering it as one of the best anime ever. Watanabe's later projects have sometimes felt like a response to or evolution of "Bebop." (His science-fiction musical drama "Carole & Tuesday" is set on the same terraformed Mars that "Bebop" often visited.)

The same can definitely be said of Watanabe's latest directorial project: "Lazarus." The series, animated at studio MAPPA ("Attack on Titan," "Jujutsu Kaisen") and produced by Sola Entertainment, is a 13-episode science-fiction action-thriller. Set in 2055 — similar to "Bebop," this future is within our lifetimes — the crux of the show is a miracle painkiller, Hapna.

Its inventor, Dr. Skinner, announces that the drug was designed to mutate after three years and soon, Hapna will kill everyone who took it. That means everyone in the world, or at least enough people that it might as well be. Skinner has disappeared, so a five-person task force, "Lazarus," is assembled from a group of criminals and secret agents: chronic prison escapee Axel, the all-business Doug, femme fatale Christine, the naive Leland, and master hacker Eleina. Their mission is to locate Skinner in 30 days, before the Hapna's lethal effects start hitting, and deliver his promised cure.

Crooks being roped in as secret agents obviously calls to mind "Suicide Squad" (which recently got the anime treatment itself), or even "Charlie's Angels." But if there's one lesson learned from "Cowboy Bebop," it's that you can't outrun your past. I'm comparing "Lazarus" to "Bebop" a lot here, but only because the show invites the comparison. The "Lazarus" marketing has leaned hard on the "Cowboy Bebop" connection. One "Lazarus" poster, showing close-ups of characters in one color each, even mirrors a famous "Cowboy Bebop" poster:

"Lazarus" will also have its American run on Adult Swim, the channel that made "Cowboy Bebop" into a favorite for millennial anime fans growing up in the U.S.

Adult Swim has shared the first five episodes of "Lazarus" with /Film. Watanabe has said that five episodes is enough for a viewer to judge a TV show (hence why he made "Bebop" episode 5, "Ballad of Fallen Angels," such a slam dunk). Do the opening five episodes of "Lazarus" live up to the name of their director?