John Wick: Chapter 4's Ending Was Nearly A Lot Less Subtle

The ending of "John Wick: Chapter 4" is something we'll be talking about for quite some time. The only thing that may well put an end to that discussion (while starting a new one in the process) would be the arrival of "Chapter 5," which is at least being developed by Lionsgate. Whether or not it actually happens is another question entirely. If it happens, it would reshape the ending of the most recent entry as we know it, and it's a conclusion that both director Chad Stahelski and Keanu Reeves wanted. Though, there was a far less subtle ending shot and considered.

Speaking in the latest issue of Empire Magazine, Stahelski was asked about the ending, in which Reeves' legendary assassin certainly appears to die. We see the grave, but we don't see the body. "We shot an ending where you actually saw John Wick at the end of the movie," Stahelski explained. "It's very clear that he was still alive. The audiences we tested with absolutely preferred the ambiguous ending."

So they went with the ending as we know it. Speaking further, Stahelski said that he and Reeves conceived the ending very early on when they realized that "Chapter 3" would have been a poor send-off for the character.