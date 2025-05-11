Bella Ramsey's Game Of Thrones Role, Explained

This post contains spoilers for HBO's "Game of Thrones."

Young actor Bella Ramsey has impressed audiences with their performance as Ellie on the post-apocalyptic HBO series "The Last of Us," starring opposite Pedro Pascal's Joel on the horrifying and heartbreaking video game adaptation. But before they served as the beating heart of the fungus-zombie series, Ramsey starred as a very different kind of young hero on HBO's fantasy series "Game of Thrones."

In "Game of Thrones," based on the "A Song of Ice and Fire" novels by author George R.R. Martin, houses of sprawling, ancient families go to war over the throne before eventually contending with supernatural invaders from beyond the Wall in the north and a dragon-riding princess from across the Narrow Sea. The leader of one of those families was a young girl from a long line of warriors who spoke up and took charge when men many times her age failed to act, and eventually she proved herself as an incredible warrior in her own right. In season 6 of "Game of Thrones," Ramsey joined the cast as Lyanna Mormont, the Lady of Bear Island, and audiences everywhere were introduced to one of the show's best characters played by a talented young actor.

