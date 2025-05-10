10 Best YouTuber Cameos In Movies & TV Shows

YouTube has only been around as a company for just a little over 20 years at the time of writing, and yet in that small span of time, it's turned many ordinary folks into full-fledged celebrities. Lots of performers have gotten their starts on YouTube, whether it's 10-year-old Sabrina Carpenter's best covers of Taylor Swift and Adele, or teenage Bo Burnham's comedy music taking him from his childhood bedroom to Netflix specials. Even though many have transcended the online space for A-list fame, others have made whole careers out of their independent work.

In the past 10 or so years, it hasn't been uncommon for YouTubers to gain a little more notoriety by making small cameos in film and TV. Some are lucky enough to get side gigs acting in popular TV shows on HBO or NBC, while others get a sliver of the spotlight in big studio releases worldwide. If you're a fan of these YouTubers, chances are you noticed them pop up in your favorite movies or shows, but there are a few on this list who you may have never known were in something you've probably seen.

While many A-listers take to the Internet to become the best guests on "Hot Ones," others make the reverse journey of going from humble YouTube beginnings to getting embraced by Hollywood at large. These YouTubers may have only appeared briefly, if at all, in these 10 films or TV shows, but those who have been fans for a long time will take pride in recognizing them.

