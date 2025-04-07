A Minecraft Movie Cut A Streamer Cameo After Viral Jason Momoa Criticism

In a "Hot Ones" knock-off interview with Jason the Ween from 2024, Valkyrae revealed that she witnessed Momoa mistreat the crew on the set of "A Minecraft Movie." As she told the Ween, "[I]t was pretty disappointing. It was after a very intense scene, and it was a very emotional scene, so maybe he was still in character. I don't know. But I just was surprised at how he treated some of the crew."

Advertisement

What precisely did Momoa do? According to Valkyrae:

"He was just really mad at them that they weren't doing something right. It was setting up the shot and stuff, and he was angry, like really mad, and like yelling. So I was like, 'Man, this is not a good work environment. I would not be happy working under these conditions.'"

When Valkyrae's scene didn't appear in the film over the weekend, people speculated that this must've been retribution for her comments about Momoa. Valkyrae addressed her absence from the film during a Twitch stream on Sunday, but she tap-danced around the reason why she was cut. "Let's just say I'm not gonna touch too much on it," she said. "But as much as you guys saw the other creators that were in it, [it] would have been the equal amounts that you saw me in it, which is like 30 seconds."

Advertisement

She then added, "I would much rather not have that 30 seconds than be sued. So it's all good, okay? It's all good."

If she signed an NDA that prohibited her from talking about what she saw on set (unlikely), I can't see how she'd be in any legal jeopardy for talking about Momoa behaving boorishly during shooting. If she was cut because she spoke out about an actor being a jerk to crew members, that reflects poorly on the studio and the filmmakers (though it's not particularly surprising considering that he's been cast as Lobo in James Gunn's DC Universe). Unless she feels like speaking out further (or WB issues a response to her allegations, which they have yet to do), all we can do for now is speculate.