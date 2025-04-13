Why Black Mirror Creator Charlie Brooker Won't Watch Severance

In a 2022 interview with The New York Times, "Severance" showrunner Dan Erickson talked about watching the devastating "Black Mirror" episode "White Christmas," which introduces the concept of digital consciousness for the first time in the series. There, the digital consciousnesses are called cookies; they have the personality and memories of their original selves, but they're burdened with the knowledge that they're not officially real and they don't have any rights. And because they exist within computers, not the real world, their owners are able to manipulate their sense of time. In one of the episode's most disturbing scenes, Jon Hamm's character casually adjusts the settings so that the person trapped in the computer has to experience several months of endless consciousness, with not a single thing to do to pass the time.

"I remember feeling so cold and afraid after seeing that, this devastating idea of having to experience this endless solitude," Erickson said. "It's this nightmare of running out a door and then you're just running back in, and you realize you're truly stuck in this liminal space with this kind of nightmare logic." He talked about how that terrifying "White Christmas" scene directly influenced the opening sequence of the first episode of "Severance." When Helly is learning about how she's not a "real" person, that she only exists to work in perpetuity, there's a similar pervasive sense of existential horror.

There are of course some key differences between the two concepts, the main one being that the severed people (or innies) in "Severance" are still physical beings, not digital consciousnesses. So, when they do rebel (as we see in the season 2 finale) they have more opportunities to fight back at their oppressors. "Severance" also benefits from not being an anthology show, which gives it the chance to really dive into the differences between these separate consciousnesses. "Severance" has had 20 episodes and counting to properly dive into the question of what qualifies as a soul, whereas "Black Mirror" can only tackle the question every once in a while, usually only for an hour at a time.

