Severance Season 2 Took Inspiration From A Heartbreaking Ancient Greek Myth

The season 2 finale of "Severance" ended with one hell of a moral dilemma: should Innie Mark escape with his outtie's wife Gemma, or should he return to Helly to enjoy whatever remains of his life on the inside? In a pure utilitarian sense, it would be better if he left with Gemma. That way Outtie Mark could get her out of the building safely and explain to her everything that's been going on. This is the best shot these characters have of taking down Lumon; it's also the best chance they've got at keeping Gemma alive, considering she'll be targeted hard by Lumon in the season to come.

Instead, Innie Mark turns around and chooses Helly, all while Gemma pleads with him from outside the door. It's not clear how much of this situation Gemma even understands, since nobody has told her that Mark is severed. Still, it must sting to see her husband running off with another woman, especially when that woman is the daughter of the CEO who's kept her as a lab rat these past few years. "Cold Harbor" is one giant, tragic roller coaster as far as Gemma and Outtie Mark are concerned, one that feels painfully reminiscent of another big fictional tragedy that was first told thousands of years ago: the tragedy of Orpheus and Eurydice.

In this Greek myth, a musician named Orpheus suffers the sudden loss of his true love, Eurydice, so he travels into the perilous underworld to bring her back. This is a near-impossible feat, but through his sheer grit and musical talent, Orpheus almost manages to pull it off. Hades, the god of the underworld, offers Orpheus the chance at a happy ending: he must walk a long route through the caves back to the living world; Eurydice will follow behind him, but the rule is that Orpheus cannot turn around to check if she's there. If he turns around, she gets dragged back to the land of the dead forever. If he stays confident and keeps looking ahead the whole journey, she'll get to stay and the two could live happily ever after. You'll never guess what happens next...