The Severance Season 2 Finale Raises So Many Questions About The Show's Strangest Character

This article contains spoilers for "Severance" season 2 in general, and Mr. Milchick in particular.

Seth Milchick (Tramell Tillman) is the kind of guy the protagonists of Mike Judge's 1999 black comedy "Office Space" would have nightmares about. He's a born middle manager with an exaggeratedly friendly and calm demeanor that nevertheless veers toward stern sharpness whenever someone starts pushing the boundaries of the Lumon policies he enforces. Sharply dressed, well-built, and nigh-unfailingly polite, Mr. Milchick seems like a James Bond villain's elite henchman who adheres to a white collar gimmick until it's time to put 007 in a headlock — only, he never, ever drops the facade. After two seasons of "Severance," Milchick has only offered brief glimpses of a true human being underneath his businesslike exterior — and even then, it tends to take extensive humiliation or physical pain for him to do so.

Milchick is simultaneously effective, buffoonish, fearsome, cartoonish, captivating, chilling, and profoundly, profoundly strange. This makes him an excellent and memorable character who's arguably the very best thing "Severance" has to offer. However, he also makes very little sense once you start looking closer ... or does he? Since "Severance" is a show that pays a whole lot of attention to detail, it's highly likely that everything we've seen of Milchick actually does make perfect sense — we just don't have all the available information yet.

In the wake of the "Severance" season 2 finale, "Cold Harbor," it's the perfect time to take a closer look at what the sophomore season has taught us of the erstwhile severed floor manager. Let us explore Seth Milchick, and why the character seems to contain multitudes.