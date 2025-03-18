10 Best TV Shows Like Hulu's Paradise

Of all the TV shows like "Paradise" included on this list, "Designated Survivor" arguably has the most vivid premise. Kiefer Sutherland returns to the genre, now playing mild-mannered politician Tom Kirkman. As the U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Kirkman begins the series much further down the political ladder than other protagonists discussed above or below. especially since the president seems keen on cutting his "ascent" here, with a sudden demotion in the form of an obscure and functionally powerless United Nations ambassadorship appointment. Kirkman is so unimportant and irrelevant to the current administration that, during a State of the Union address, he's named the "designated survivor," a status which requires he isolate himself from all other people in the presidential line of succession — in other words, it's a dis-invitation to the State of the Union, and a reminder of how little his superiors think of him.

However, this unambitious, low-level politician is forced to confront the greatest trial an American politician has ever faced when the U.S. Capitol Building is destroyed during the address, killing the president and everyone else in the succession line. As such, Kirkman must not only step up as President of the United States with no preparation whatsoever, but he must immediately begin dealing with a terrorist plot so sophisticated it nearly wiped out the entire U.S. government.

The series ran for just two years on ABC before it was cancelled, after which it was picked up by Netflix – and cancelled again. Admittedly, as incredible as its premise is, the momentum it creates causes the show to stumble over itself past season 1, as it struggles to find storylines worthy of its near-perfect opener. One's enjoyment of the series overall will depend on how invested they are in the characters as opposed to the novelty of the premise.