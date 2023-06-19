Why Was Designated Survivor Cancelled?

"Designated Survivor" premiered on ABC in 2017 and ended up with fairly good reviews — the Rotten Tomatoes consensus states "Kiefer Sutherland skillfully delivers the drama in Designated Survivor, a fast-paced, quickly engrossing escapist political action fantasy." The ratings were good enough for the show to land a second season, too. But all was not well in "Designated Survivor" land. ABC canceled the show after its second season, and after the cancelation, Variety reported that "a revolving door of showrunners" contributed to behind-the-scenes troubles.

Star Sutherland was also unhappy with the "creative twists and turns that the series took" as the show "zig-zagged from being a political thriller to a more earnest look at the struggles of Sutherland's Tom Kirkman and his family amid the fishbowl of living in the White House." In other words, the show started off being one thing, but the ever-shifting behind-the-scenes issues resulted in a mutation that changed the show as the story progressed.

Then there was the matter of location. The series was shot in Toronto, but Sutherland wanted to move the production to Los Angeles — a move that would raise the cost of production. All of these factors contributed to a show coming to an end on network TV. But all was not lost for the series, because Netflix swooped in to save the day.

At least at first.