What The Number 812092 Means In Hulu's Paradise

This article contains spoilers for "Paradise."

Mystery boxes are notoriously hard to pull off. You have to balance the big mystery while introducing new elements and questions at the same time as you provide answers, lest the audience grows bored and stops watching. And yet, you don't want the entire story to be explicitly and singularly about the mysteries, as that makes for a good Wikipedia entry but not necessarily a good narrative. It's the difference between "Lost" continuing to captivate audiences 20 years after its premiere and "Severance" severely slowing down to answer a dumb question no one was asking.

Then we have "Paradise," which is one of the best TV shows of the year and a great example of the mystery box done right. That is because the show treats them not like lore mysteries but narrative mysteries. The one big question this season is who kills President Bradford (James Marsden) in the first episode. That is a question that drives the entire narrative, the inciting incident that Secret Service agent Xavier Collins (Sterling K. Brown) spends the entire season trying to answer. That is not the same as the question of what happened to the world, as that is more of a background question that the characters already are aware of, and the audience knows they'll eventually find out. So the anticipation becomes how "Paradise" will answer it rather than the answer itself.

This is to say, when "Paradise" introduced a small mystery in the form of numbers written on a cigarette Bradford had on him before he died, it felt like a throwaway thing the audience was meant to forget until it was finally brought back. When that happened, it tied everything together.