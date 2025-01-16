12 Best James Marsden Movies & TV Shows, Ranked

Polarizing as the series may have become as it progressed, there's no denying that the first season of "Westworld" ranks among the best work HBO has ever done. Adapting both the book and film of the same name by influential sci-fi writer Michael Crichton, the show depicts a future in which an uncanny Wild West-themed amusement park is patronized by wealthy guests and populated by lifelike animatronics with artificial intelligence that (at the very least) borders on genuine sentience. James Marsden plays one of these robotic hosts — the dashing cowboy Teddy. Within the park, his role is clearly that of the romantic hero. Once his scripted love interest, Delores (Evan Rachel Wood), breaches the boundaries of the park to ignite a revolution, his role in the world becomes much more complicated — ultimately leading to an epic but fatal storyline that takes place during Season 2.

According to Marsden, showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy already had a four-season arc planned for Teddy before they shot a single scene of Season 2. At the same time they said he would be departing the show at the season's end, they told him exactly when he'd return. This surely made it all the more disappointing when "Westworld" was suddenly canceled after its fourth season, a turn of events that Marsden spoke about publicly. "I'm never going to speak without gratitude about any of my experiences, but it would have been nice to be able to complete the story we wanted to finish," he shared.

Marsden's performance on the show is nevertheless impressive, especially knowing he was trying to avoid television before he signed on. This leap of faith may not have led to the full story he hoped for, but it seemingly opened the door to a series of successful TV projects that shaped this chapter of his career.