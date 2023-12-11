The 10 Best TV Shows Of 2023, Ranked

The best TV shows of 2023 have something odd in common: before they happened, most of them felt impossible. On paper, the idea of a complex and satirical retelling of Edgar Allan Poe's greatest hits sounds strange, as does a real-life "Truman Show" style reality experiment built around one of America's most tedious pastimes. Before this year, we had no reason to think that our favorite cable drama would blow up its entire premise three episodes into its final season, or that the TV adaptation of a near-perfect video game would in some ways prove better than the original.

TV can and should elicit all sorts of responses from viewers, but by virtue of its continuous format, it's especially well-equipped to leave us surprised. With seasons' worth of watercooler conversations under our belts, viewers become confident prognosticators sure we know exactly where our favorite shows are headed, but some of the best shows make an art form out of reminding us that life — and storytelling — is unpredictable. None of the stories on the list would have been told without the hard work of the writers and actors who struck for fair pay and treatment this year, in a twist we all should've seen coming.

While industry executives still publicly struggle to understand what connects with their audiences, TV writers clearly know. The shows on this list are surprising not just narratively and cinematically, but emotionally, too. They evoke deep reactions that I firmly believe could never be inspired by anything less than a real, flesh and blood cast and crew. These titles were handpicked from a list of over 100 series watched for consideration, and several of my absolute favorites just missed the cut. If you don't see your own favorite, rest assured knowing it could've been number 11.