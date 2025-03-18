Every Recurring Character Family Guy Has Killed Off

Seth MacFarlane considers the season 9 two-part premiere, "And Then There Were Fewer," to be one of the show's finest hours. It's a well-done murder mystery with actual stakes, and the larger scale coincides nicely with the show's transition into HD. The episode's first victim, James Woods, is revealed to have miraculously survived a few seasons later, but all the other victims stayed dead. Two of them were minor one-off characters, but three of them were characters who'd been around for years.

First was Muriel Goldman, the mother of Neil Goldman and wife of Mort. It was sad to see her go, but Mort's reaction to her death points out that she won't be missed much. Mort tries to call her young, beautiful, generous, but he keeps cutting himself off mid-word because he knows she was none of those things. Eventually he settles on, "We were married," which no one can argue with.

The second victim was Derek Wilcox, the new husband of Brian's ex-girlfriend Jillian (Drew Barrymore). Derek's whole thing is that he's better than Brian in every way, plus he's a remarkably understanding and patient partner to the sweet-yet-simple Jillian. His death scene features the funniest line in the episode, where he sees the killer approaching and goes, "Oh my god, it's you! You're the man/woman who's been killing everyone!" Thank you for keeping us in suspense, Derek.

The last one to die was the killer herself, Diane Simmons. Diane was the long-suffering news anchor who worked alongside Tom Tucker; she was a constant presence on the series thanks to the show's love of news exposition, but this was her first proper time to shine. Turns out, Diane has a dark side: She wanted revenge against Tom Tucker and James Woods, and she didn't care how many innocent victims she had to take down in the process. Diane nearly killed Lois too, but luckily, Stewie was there to snipe her down beforehand. "If anyone's gonna take that b—h down, it's gonna be me," he says. It just goes to show that having a homicidal baby in the family can sometimes pay off.