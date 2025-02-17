Seth MacFarlane's Favorite Family Guy Episode Pays Tribute To A Literary Icon

In the "Family Guy" episode "And Then There Were Fewer" (September 26, 2010), Peter (Seth MacFarlane) and his family — along with most of the citizens of Quahog, Rhode Island — are invited by James Woods (James Woods) to his giant, incredibly remote mansion for a fancy dinner. Woods claims that the dinner is a means to repent for a life of wrongdoing (a claim that would prove prescient) and that he merely wants to extend his many guests a simple act of kindness. But then there is a murder in the shadows. Then Woods himself is murdered by a mysterious figure in a cloak, in plain sight.

Because the mansion is so remote, the Griffins and citizens of Quahog figure that one of them is the murderer. They must race to figure out who it is. In so doing, they discover a blackmail plot and widespread motivations for killing. The murderer takes more lives during the investigation, and tensions mount. One of the murder weapons is James Woods' Golden Globe statuette that he won for his performance in the 1986 TV movie "Promise."

Eventually, it will be revealed that the murderer was ... Ah, I shall not reveal the details here. Needless to say, a well-known "Family Guy" supporting player might have been involved. The episode at large is a proper murder mystery, just peppered with MacFarlane's well-worn, crass, fratboy style of humor.

If the title and story beats of "And Then There Were Fewer" sound familiar, it's because you have read Agatha Christie's 1939 novel "And Then There Were None." That novel, one of the best-known murder mysteries of all time, popularized the premise involving a group of potential victims to a remote location, only to kill them off one and a time, leaving the dwindling survivors to solve the case ... with the murderer potentially among them.

In a 2022 interview with the Hollywood Reporter, MacFarlane admitted that it was one of his favorite episodes.