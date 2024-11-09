Family Guy Creator Seth MacFarlane's Favorite Movie Is An Oscar-Winning Classic

Seth MacFarlane is most famous for creating (and voice acting in) crass comedy cartoons like "Family Guy" and "American Dad." His love for animation was sparked by primetime TV's first cartoon sitcom, "The Flintstones," but animation is not MacFarlane's only passion — he also loves show tunes and musicals.

Indeed, MacFarlane's all-time favorite movie is "The Sound of Music," Robert Wise's 1965 musical epic starring Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer. As he put it to Wired when revealing his favorite film, "Can you believe that? Who would've thought? 'The Sound of motherf***ing Music.'"

"The Sound of Music" adapted the 1959 stage musical of the same name, which itself was based on the true story of the Austrian Von Trapp family, a family of singers who escaped their Nazi-conquered homeland in 1938. Andrews plays the future Mrs. Von Trapp, Maria. Initially a free-spirited nun sent to be a governess to Captain Georg Von Trapp's (Plummer) seven children, she and the Captain eventually fall in love and marry. The film was a major success in its day, grossing $286 million worldwide against an eight million dollar budget. It also won five Oscars: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Film Editing, Best Sound, and Best Scoring of Music – Adaptation or Treatment.

"Family Guy" is never shy about blatant pop culture references, and unsurprisingly, there are lots of homages to "The Sound of Music" in the show. All the way back in the pilot, "Death Has A Shadow," Peter Griffin loses a talent show to the Von Trapp family. Later, in the "Family Guy" season 3 episode "Mr. Saturday Knight," the Griffin children perform "So Long, Farewell," complete with appropriate Austrian costumes. In season 4's "You May Now Kiss The... Uh... Guy Who Receives," Stewie and Brian watch "The Sound of Music" — but in this version, the nuns don't just sabotage the Nazis' cars at the film's climax, they cut off the head of Rolf, the Nazi boy who betrays the Von Trapp family to the Third Reich. ("I didn't start this war, but it's on!")

The list goes on, as do the musical moments in "Family Guy."