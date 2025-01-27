David Lynch Had A Hilarious Cameo In A Family Guy Christmas Episode

In the wake of the recent passing of beloved director/part-time weatherman David Lynch, it's worth remembering that one of his best talents was his acting. He always nailed it in his live-action performances, be it as Gordon Cole in "Twin Peaks" or as John Ford in "The Fabelmans," but he brought his A-game to voice acting, too. Case in point: The 2016, season 15 episode of "Family Guy," "How the Griffins Stole Christmas." Lynch doesn't play a major role, but he does pop up in a cutaway that asks the question, "What if instead of Santa Clause coming down the chimney, it was David Lynch? The result is something that any "Twin Peaks" fan can surely appreciate:

What's nice about this cutaway is that the writers of it clearly seem to have actually watched Lynch's work and can make specific jokes about it. On social media, you'll often see people attempt to joke about Lynch's work and they'll make it clear that "Lynch = weird" is the most thought they've put into it, but I think it's safe to say that at least one "Family Guy" writer is a true Lynch fan. And that makes sense: "Family Guy," like most Seth MacFarlane-created works, is a show obsessed with pop culture from the '80s and '90s, and "Twin Peaks" is one of the most iconic works to come out of that period.

It totally fits that "Family Guy" would want Lynch to guest star on their show. The real question is why David Lynch would want to act for "Family Guy," a show that seemingly has little in common with Lynch's most famous works. His appearance on "Family Guy" was not quite on the same level of absurdity as John Waters cameoing in an "Alvin and the Chipmunks" movie, but it is still a little strange.