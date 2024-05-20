Moe's Voice Actor Initially Didn't Want To Record A Certain Simpsons Prank Call Joke

The cantankerous barkeep Moe Szyslak (Hank Azaria), the overseer of Springfield's most depressing dive bar, first appeared in the pilot for "The Simpsons" serving multiple beers to Homer (Dan Castellaneta), a functional alcoholic. Moe was the worst kind of barkeeper, unwilling or unable to make his bar much better than a local watering hole, and eager to crack out a shotgun when the going got rough. Moe, however, is not above celebrating the successes of his clientele. When Homer and his wife Marge (Julie Kavner) reconcile in the bar, Moe announces that, for the next 15 minutes, everyone gets a third off every pitcher.

The writers of "The Simpsons" began dropping hints as to Moe's inner life. In one episode, he is seen taking a naturalization test, implying that he immigrated. In another, Moe is seen hiding an orca in the back of his bar for reasons that are never adequately explained. In a bleak episode, Moe is seen getting in line to register as a sex offender (!). From there, Moe grew into one of the show's most frequent recurring characters and eventually began receiving stories of his own. Many love "Flaming Moe's" (November 21, 1991), for instance.

One of the running gags with Moe is that Bart (Nancy Cartwright) would call the bar, asking for a fake client with a funny name. Moe, clueless, would turn to the bar patrons and yell out names like "Jacques Strap," "I.P. Freely," "Ivanna Tinkle," "Al Caholic," "Hugh Jass," and "Seymour Butts." The gag was jejune, but then, they were conceived by a 10-year-old.

In the "Simpsons" history book "Springfield Confidential" by Mike Reiss and Mathew Klickstein, it was revealed that Azaria objected to one such phone prank. Specifically, the gag in "Treehouse of Horror II" (October 31, 1991).