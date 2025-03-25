One Of Star Trek: The Next Generation's Best Characters Almost Got A Comedy Spin-Off

One of the amazing things about "Star Trek" is that it can work in so many different ways. "Star Trek: Lower Decks" proved that "Star Trek" is truly malleable and can exist as both a ridiculous animated comedy and a truly excellent sci-fi series at the same time – and apparently we almost got another "Star Trek" comedy that would have tested the boundaries of what "Star Trek" can be. In an interview with The New York Times in 2021, executive producer, screenwriter, and director Alex Kurtzman revealed that when the folks at Paramount first started looking into the future of "Star Trek" and streaming, there was almost a live-action spin-off that would have been a big swing for the franchise.

Though "Lower Decks" went on for five glorious seasons and there's apparently a "Star Trek" live-action comedy series in the works from "Lower Decks" alum Tawny Newsome, who played Beckett Mariner, at one point we almost got a "Star Trek" comedy starring everyone's favorite grumpy Gus, Worf (Michael Dorn). It's not the only Worf spin-off pitch that's ever existed, of course, but it definitely sounds like it would have been pretty unique!