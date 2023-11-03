Star Trek: Lower Decks Isn't Just A Great Comedy – It's Great Star Trek

This post contains spoilers for the season 4 finale of "Star Trek: Lower Decks."

Back when "Star Trek: Lower Decks" was first announced in 2018, it was impossible not to be at least a little skeptical. The original animated "Star Trek" series was...well, it was pretty bad. Now a follow-up was on the way from Mike McMahan, a "Rick and Morty" writer.

I enjoyed "Rick and Morty" plenty, but it didn't take long for me to realize that I certainly didn't like it as much as some of the show's most, uh, let's say ardent fans. As it happens, McMahan is the guy credited with writing "The Rickshank Rickdemption," the deeply funny, but very violent season 2 premiere that inadvertently sent "Rick and Morty" fans on a mission to harass and annoy fast food workers about Szechuan sauce across the nation. That wasn't remotely McMahan's fault, nor the fault of the show's creators, and frankly it's unfair that they wound up being painted with the same brush merely because the show's juvenile humor was misinterpreted by a bunch of meme-loving mouthbreathers. Even still, I have to admit that it was difficult to separate the show from its most vocal, toxic fans.

And as the August 2020 "Lower Decks" premiere approached, the "Star Trek" franchise as a whole looked pretty shaky to me, too.

"Star Trek: Beyond" from 2016 was one of the best "Trek" movies in years, but "Beyond" was also easily the lowest performer of the three movies. By 2020, hope of a follow-up was dim. And while "Star Trek: Discovery" showed signs of promise when it debuted in early 2018, the season didn't finish very strong. Its second season followed a similar trajectory — by the time the season 2 finale hit in April 2019, I tapped out. With every new spin-off announcement — "Strange New Worlds," "Prodigy" — not to mention only lasting through two-and-a-half episodes of "Star Trek: Picard," I couldn't help but give this new animated "Trek" the hairy eyeball. This next, next generation of "Star Trek" just didn't seem to be for me.

And then "Lower Decks" actually premiered in 2020 and I fell in love. As it turns out, I had no reason to worry about McMahan's sensibilities. That's because "Star Trek: Lower Decks" isn't just a great comedy — it's great "Star Trek." In fact, it's some of the best we've gotten in years.