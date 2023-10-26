Lower Decks Finally Explores Mariner's Backstory – And Her Ties To Star Trek History

This post contains spoilers for the latest episode of "Star Trek: Lower Decks."

In a recent episode of "Star Trek: Lower Decks," the one called "Parth Ferengi's Heart Place," Lieutenant Mariner (Tawny Newsome) was assigned to review resorts on the Ferengi homeworld of Ferenginar. Rather than have a good time and write down hotel amenities, Mariner became determined to drink too much and get into bar brawls. Cantankerous and intoxicated, she threw fists, hurt people, got punched a few times herself, and was thrown into a Ferengi prison. A friend, Quim (Tom Kenny), had to bail her out.

Afterward, Quim asked Mariner why she, of all people, was always so violent and unhappy. Mariner was raised in a Starfleet family and was always taken care of. Why does she feel the need to self-sabotage her life? Mariner was taken aback by the question, unsure as to what the answer was.

In the latest episode of "Lower Decks," called "The Inner Fight," Mariner was finally able to answer that question. Stranded on a distant planet, and questioned by a Klingon warrior, Mariner confesses that her self-destructive behavior stems directly from the fate of an old Starfleet Academy friend named Sito. Mariner explained that she was once eager to become a starship captain, and modeled her behavior after Sito, a stalwart and capable compatriot that she held in incredibly high esteem. Sito's Starfleet career didn't end well, however, and it left Mariner wounded and resentful.

Trekkies will instantly recognize Sito's name. Mariner is talking about Ensign Sito Jaxa (Shannon Fill), a character who appeared in the "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episodes "The First Duty" as well as "Lower Decks," the TNG episode that lent "Star Trek: Lower Decks" its title. As Mariner said, she did not come to a pleasant end.