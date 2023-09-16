How One Of Star Trek: Voyager's Weirdest Concepts Wound Up In Lower Decks

In the first episode of the fourth season of "Star Trek: Lower Decks," called "Twovix," the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos has been given a delicate mission. It seems that the U.S.S. Voyager, having returned from the Delta Quadrant only a few years prior, has now been converted into a flying museum commemorating that ship's many adventures. The Voyager must be accompanied to Earth, where it will be opened to the public, and the Cerritos has to oversee the transport. The old Intrepid-class starship contains mannequins wearing mission-worn uniforms and touts periodic diorama-bound exhibits explaining some of the Voyager's more outlandish shenanigans. "It's Voyager," one of the Cerritos crew members fliply points out, "S*** got crazy."

One of the stranger exhibits features a pair of outsize, orange animatronic salamanders that will be instantly recognizable to "Star Trek: Voyager" fans. In the episode "Threshold" (January 29, 1996), the Voyager crew discovers a way to break the Warp 10 barrier and achieve infinite velocity. This would allow them to pass through every point in the universe simultaneously, and would certainly help the lost ship return home to Earth. However, when Tom Paris (Robert Duncan McNeill) tests the technology on a modified shuttlecraft, he returns changed. His body begins mutating like in David Cronenberg's "The Fly." It seems that breaking the Warp 10 barrier caused Tom to hyper-evolve.

After he has partially transformed into an amphibian, Tom kidnaps Captain Janeway (Kate Mulgrew) and also takes her on a Warp 10 flight. The pair are later discovered on a nearby planet, having fully transformed into four-foot salamanders ... and having mated.

The director of "Twovix," Barry Kelly, recently discussed the references to "Threshold" with MovieWeb. He noted that turning the old episode's odd story into a new in-universe animatronic was a challenge.