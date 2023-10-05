Star Trek: Lower Decks Takes One Major Alien Race Where No Other Show Has Gone Before

This post contains spoilers for the latest episode of "Star Trek: Lower Decks."

The Ferengi have popped up a few times before on "Star Trek: Lower Decks." Back in last season's "Hear All, Trust Nothing," when the USS Cerritos visited Deep Space Nine, we got to check back in on everyone's favorite bartender Quark (Armin Shimerman). In this season's latest outing, "Parth Ferengi's Heart Place," we again meet his younger brother, Rom (Max Grodénchik). Continuing on from where "Deep Space Nine" left off, Rom is the Grand Nagus (Chief Executive) of Ferenginar.

Why is the Cerritos visiting the Ferengi homeworld? Because Rom has plans to bring his homeworld into the Federation. This is quite an about-face for the Ferengi. They were introduced as villains in season 1 of "The Next Generation," but poor reception turned them into comic nuisances. It was "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" that gave them depth, and transformed them into far more compelling characters.

"Star Trek" is set in an idealized socialist future; resource scarcity and wage labor are things of the past. Federation citizens work for personal growth, satisfaction, and collective good. The Ferengi are unrepentant capitalists; "profit" is a holy word in their language and they share the "Greed is good" ethos of Gordon Gekko.

"Lower Decks" making such a consequential decision with the Ferengi proves that the show, contrary to its title, won't settle for sitting on the sidelines of the "Star Trek" canon.