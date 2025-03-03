Every Ariana Grande Acting Role, Ranked From Worst To Best

Though it may not exactly be an evergreen TV show, any conversation about Ariana Grande's best roles needs to hold space for Cat Valentine in "Victorious." The Nickelodeon entertainment sitcom followed a group of teenagers (anchored by Victoria Justice's Tori Vega) who attend an elite performing arts high school in Hollywood, California. Grande auditioned for the role of Cat when she was only 14 years old, having just originated a role in the Broadway musical "13" — alongside her future "Victorious" co-star Elizabeth Gillies.

"We were young performers who just wanted to do this with our lives more than anything, and we got to and that was so beautiful," she said in an interview on Podcrushed. "I think we had some very special memories, and we feel so privileged to have been able to create those roles and be a part of something that was so special for a lot of young kids."

At the same time, there's a deeply dark and uncomfortable irony to "Victorious" in hindsight. As the show idealized the journeys of child performers and glorified the industry that could turn them into stars overnight, those involved with creating the show have been accused of creating an unsafe environment in which those same child performers were meant to work and grow. Grande has expressed her support for parents and mental health care professionals being involved in any young artist's career, whether it be in television or music. As for her own experience, she continues to reevaluate what "Victorious" means to her 15 years later.