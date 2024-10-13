Saturday Night Live Host Ariana Grande Tackles Tongue Twisters In The Twilight Zone

"Saturday Night Live" sketches have famously tight turnaround times, with the writing process beginning on Tuesday and rehearsals not kicking off until Friday. Those rehearsals are especially tough for the episode's guest host, who typically appears in most of the sketches. While cue cards are hold up off-screen to remind actors of their lines, occasional flubs are an inevitable part of the scramble to pull an episode together — not to mention the unforgiving nature of live broadcast.

With all that in mind, it takes a special kind of sadism to script lines like "I'm from the Bureau of Hotel Detectives Management Division Detectives Internal Affairs," especially within a "Twilight Zone" riff that requires its actors to speak in rapid-fire Mid-Atlantic accents. But this week's "Saturday Night Live" guest host Ariana Grande nailed the challenge, as did her "Hotel Detectives" co-stars James Austin Johnson and Andrew Dismukes. And the whole thing is capped off with a solid Rod Serling impersonation from Michael Longfellow.

The black-and-white film noir style is fitting for this sketch, in which Grande plays a dizzy dame who is apprehended by a hotel detective (yes, those were a real thing), only to turn the tables on him. And then the tables get turned a few more times, as they so often do ... in the Twilight Zone.