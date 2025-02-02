Wicked Broke A Major Broadway Record Thanks To The Movie

Jon M. Chu's musical "Wizard of Oz" riff "Wicked," based on the pop-u-lar Broadway musical by Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman, wasn't terribly well-reviewed in the pages of /Film, cited by this author as being a mushy mess, led by two weirdly dispassionate lead performances from Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. The review pondered why Chu, who ordinarily can make exciting, energetic musicals like "Step Up 3D" and "In the Heights," decided to let himself be upstaged by busy production design and dull, eternally retreaded fantasy mythology.

My review, however, is certainly the outlier on "Wicked." On January 23, Chu's film was nominated for 10 Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Actress (for Erivo), Best Supporting Actress (for Grande), and Best Production Design. The film was also generally well-reviewed, earning an 88% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes (based on 380 reviews). Most importantly, the massive cult of Broadway devotees flocked to see Chu's film version, leading the $150 million blockbuster to rake in over $710 million at the box office. /Film's review might have been negative, but that didn't stop scads of people from seeing it.

It's certainly worth noting that the "Wicked" musical has already broken multiple Broadway records. As of this writing, it's the fourth longest-running show in Broadway history, trailing only being "Phantom of the Opera," the 1996 revival of "Chicago," and "The Lion King." In terms of grosses, the show is the second highest-earning Broadway show ever, having raked in $1.1 billion to date. Only "The Lion King" has it beaten.

And, because of Chu's film, interest has been sparked anew in the Broadway production. An article by Playbill has noted that in the week of Christmas in 2024, "Wicked" became the first Broadway show ever to gross over $5 million in a single week. It was the highest-grossing week the Great White Way had since 2018, before the pandemic.