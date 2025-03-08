The longest-running scripted American television series of all time is "The Simpsons," an adult animated show created by Matt Groening. Premiering in 1989, "The Simpsons" changed things as a cartoon that isn't exclusively geared toward younger audiences and also reinvented the sitcom format. The series showcased a modern middle-class family, loving yet utterly dysfunctional, while getting in plenty of mischief along the way. The show both tonally echoed contemporary sitcoms at the time of its debut and went on to inspire countless animated series that followed it.

With "The Simpsons" such an enduring and influential fixture in American television, there are a multitude of shows like it. Whether animated or in live-action, there are plenty of sitcoms that share DNA with Groening's masterpiece. At the core of most of these shows is a family, either biological or surrogate, defined by their differences and offbeat love for one another, marked with plenty of laughs. Here are the 15 best TV shows like "The Simpsons" to check out.