Futurama's Fry Looked Too Much Like One Simpsons Character In Early Designs

Even if you didn't know who created "Futurama" or "The Simpsons," you could probably tell from the animation style that there was plenty of creative overlap between them. For whatever reason, Matt Groening's shows love to design their characters with distinct overbites and give the male characters round stomachs. The main difference is that the Simpsons have schoolbus-yellow skin, whereas the human "Futurama" characters are much closer to people's real-life skin tones.

Originally, the "Futurama" cast looked even more like "The Simpsons" — particularly its main character, Fry. As animation director Rich Moore explained in the new book, "The Art of Futurama," the show "had trouble designing Fry. Matt pointed out the problem was he looks just like Bart with teenage hair. So Matt gave him a second bump on his nose. Now it's original. Now it's Fry! That's the thing about Matt, it can be one little change that tips it into being original and makes everything work."

Of course, the Fry we know today still sort of gives off Bart vibes if you look closely, but the differences are clear. Not only does Fry have a distinct nose, but he also has a clear hairline and a smaller head-to-body ratio. (Check out this Tumblr post from 2016 for a fun compare-and-contrast between the "Simpsons" and "Futurama" characters.) The result is that "Futurama" feels different enough from "The Simpsons" to not feel like a knock-off.

Still, "Futurama" and "The Simpsons" are close enough in style that when they did a crossover episode in 2014, the different character designs blended together pretty seamlessly. Yellow skin aside, it's easy for viewers' eyes to accept the Planet Express crew and the Simpson family within the same frame together. Meanwhile, the Simpson family just sort of looked off during their crossover with "Family Guy" from the same year, in a subtle yet unsettling way. It was only in a later "Family Guy" scene, where Peter and Homer interact at the "Bob's Burger" restaurant, that the colliding casts didn't look awkward.