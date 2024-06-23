Futurama's Matt Groening Thinks Bender Is The Homer Of The Show - Not Fry

"Futurama" takes a lot after creator Matt Groening's previous series — a little series you may have heard of called "The Simpsons" — but the main casts of both don't quite line up with each other. After all, "The Simpsons" is about a nuclear family, while "Futurama" is about a group of coworkers. These different comedy settings is one reason why the creators of "Futurama" and "The Simpsons" don't feel they're in competition with each other.

For instance, as the main character of "Futurama," shouldn't Philip J. Fry be the equivalent of Homer Simpson? While both men are lovable and reckless idiots, Groening doesn't think so. Rather, he thinks that Fry's robot best friend, Bender — the lovable scamp (read: sociopath) — is the Homer of "Futurama."

During a 2013 LA Times interview (when "Futurama" was wrapping up its time at Comedy Central), he said, "I think [Bender is] our Homer character — Fry's a little too wimpy." Bender may not be flesh and blood like Homer, but the two are both surly alcoholics who often embark on outrageous adventures. ("[Co-creator David X. Cohen] thought it would be funny to have a robot that could only stay sober by drinking," Groening explained.)

Bender is definitely more evil than Homer (Homer is not a remorseless criminal nor does he want to kill all humans), but the similarities are undeniable. When Bender briefly became a hedonistic human in "Anthology of Interest II" (grossing out his own actor John DiMaggio along the way), he was basically a blond Homer, down to the white shirt and blue pants.