Why Futurama Never Feels Pressure To Compete With The Simpsons

"Futurama" is a fantastic series, but it's destined to rank second place in creator Matt Groening's legacy. How could it not when the man has "The Simpsons" on his resume?

"The Simpsons" is a genuine American cultural institution — everyone knows who the titular family is — and while plenty complain "The Simpsons" has declined over the years, there are others who insist it's still good. It has run continuously for 30+ years, so there's still an audience for it. "Futurama," since its 1999 debut, has been on-again/off-again with cancellations and revivals (it's currently in an on-again phase thanks to Hulu).

Still, the "Futurama" team has plenty to be proud of with their show and tries not to see it as in competition with "The Simpsons." The two shows are "different animals," said "Futurama" voice actor Billy West (Fry, The Professor, Dr. Zoidberg, and Zapp Brannigan) at the London MCM Expo in May 2011.

At this Expo, West sat on a panel with his co-stars Phil LaMarr (Hermes Conrad), Lauren Tom (Amy Wong), and Maurice LaMarche (much of the "Futurama" supporting cast, such as Kif Kroker and Lrrr, ruler of the planet Omicron Persei 8!).

The cast responded to this audience question: "Do you think if 'Futurama' came out before 'Simpsons', 'Futurama' would be as popular as 'Simpsons' is now?" Their answers illuminated how they viewed the two shows.