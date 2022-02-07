Disenchantment Star Abbi Jacobson Teases Beanie's Hero's Journey In Season 4 [Interview]

That's true. And it's funny that you say that, because her relationships with her parents are super complicated. I was wondering how you think having such a boneheaded dad and competent but evil mother has shaped her up to this point?

Yeah. I mean, I think she's been dealt quite the hand for sure, in terms of her upbringing and her parents and who they are and who she thinks they were, who she thought they were her whole life. And as the show keeps going and you learn more about her parents and who they are and who they are at their core. I think that even despite those first impressions — I think Zøg, even though he is a bonehead, I think that there's such heart there at the core, that she really knows him better in that way. There is a heart that Bean got there from him. Her mom is full of constant surprises, and they're not always good. There're some surprises that are good, too.

I think, as I said before, this part is such a personal exploration and Bean learns so much about herself in this season. A lot of it is looking at — as we all get older, if we're lucky, we get to invest in ourselves and do some inventory. And I think getting to see her parents deeper and deeper only allows her to know herself and figure out what choices she wants to make.