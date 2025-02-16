The 15 Best Guest Stars On Family Guy, Ranked

When "Family Guy" first came on the air, it was quick to draw comparisons to other animated adult sitcoms. The dynamics, such as having Peter Griffin (Seth MacFarlane) as the bumbling patriarch against his much more forgiving wife, Lois (Alex Borstein), were certainly similar, but "Family Guy" broke the mold, too. It utilized cutaway gags that were funny even divorced from the context of the episode. Plus, the show leaned far more into pop culture references than many of its contemporaries.

Plenty of shows reference movies and other TV series, but "Family Guy" turned it into a work of art, such as by having an extended sequence ripping off "Amadeus." This can also be found in the way "Family Guy" utilizes its guest stars. Sometimes, a person returns repeatedly to voice a recurring character, but oftentimes, celebrities play exaggerated versions of themselves to hilarious effect.

MacFarlane has already said "Family Guy" will continue as long as people keep watching, so there are bound to be numerous other guest spots in the years to come. For now, here are the 15 best "Family Guy" guest stars ever.