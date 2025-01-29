Upcoming Tom Holland Movies: Everything You Need To Know

Tom Holland has cemented his status as a major movie star simply by virtue of becoming this generation's Spider-Man. No matter what he does, he will remain immortalized in the annals of superhero movie history. But the actor surely has ambitions outside of playing the web-slinger, and his attempts to branch out speak to the extent of that ambition.

Holland is in the midst of taking a well-earned break from acting after having failed to cause much of a stir with his non-Marvel projects. Aside from the anticlimactic "Uncharted" video game adaptation, he starred in another disappointing adaptation in the form of Dough Liman's grim take on the "Chaos Walking" book trilogy from author Patrick Ness. Holland also tried his best to save the bloated mess of a film that was the Russo brothers' "Cherry," before delivering yet another underwhelming project with Apple TV+'s "The Crowded Room." Aside from his solid turn in 2020 Netflix movie "The Devil All The Time," then, he hasn't managed to do much outside of his Spidey career.

But the British star is currently gearing up for another Hollywood run, with multiple projects in the works, some of which are prestigious enough they will almost certainly help him reach the non-Marvel heights to which he's aspired for some time. Here's every upcoming Tom Holland movie.