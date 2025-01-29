Upcoming Tom Holland Movies: Everything You Need To Know
Tom Holland has cemented his status as a major movie star simply by virtue of becoming this generation's Spider-Man. No matter what he does, he will remain immortalized in the annals of superhero movie history. But the actor surely has ambitions outside of playing the web-slinger, and his attempts to branch out speak to the extent of that ambition.
Holland is in the midst of taking a well-earned break from acting after having failed to cause much of a stir with his non-Marvel projects. Aside from the anticlimactic "Uncharted" video game adaptation, he starred in another disappointing adaptation in the form of Dough Liman's grim take on the "Chaos Walking" book trilogy from author Patrick Ness. Holland also tried his best to save the bloated mess of a film that was the Russo brothers' "Cherry," before delivering yet another underwhelming project with Apple TV+'s "The Crowded Room." Aside from his solid turn in 2020 Netflix movie "The Devil All The Time," then, he hasn't managed to do much outside of his Spidey career.
But the British star is currently gearing up for another Hollywood run, with multiple projects in the works, some of which are prestigious enough they will almost certainly help him reach the non-Marvel heights to which he's aspired for some time. Here's every upcoming Tom Holland movie.
Untitled Spider-Man Sequel (Spider-Man 4)
While he's busy proving he's more than Spider-Man, Tom Holland will still find time to play the wall-crawler in yet another installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe/Sony Spidey films. The ending of 2021's "Spider-Man: No Way Home" set Holland's Peter Parker up for a solo outing unlike any of the previous three installments, with everyone in his life having forgotten his alter-ego. When "No Way Home" wrapped up, we got a glimpse of an all-new version of Holland's Spidey, one much closer to the classic iteration of the character fans of the comic books know. As such, the fourth film has been highly-anticipated ever since "No Way Home" arrived, but it took until 2024 for the project to get the official go-ahead.
While Jon Watts helmed all three previous MCU Spider-Man films, "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" director Destin Daniel Cretton is onboard for this fourth installment, which is due to start production in early 2025. Story details have been kept under wraps, but Holland has previously spoken highly of the script, telling the Rich Roll podcast (via Variety) back in October 2024 that it "really lit a fire in me" and calling the draft screenplay "excellent."
Beyond that, details are pretty scarce, though Holland's Spider-Man looks set to go up against one of Marvel's biggest villains in the forthcoming film, currently set for a July 2026 release. That mean's "Spider-Man 4" will face an unexpected box office battle when it faces off against Christopher Nolan's next movie — an adaptation of a Greek Epic in which Holland also happens to be starring...
The Odyssey
If there's one way to automatically gain some Hollywood esteem, it's starring in a Christopher Nolan film, and that's exactly what Tom Holland will be doing in 2026. Having made one of the biggest box office hits of 2023 with "Oppenheimer," Nolan is set to continue his consistently impressive career with yet another massive undertaking. In December 2024, Nolan's next film was revealed as an adaptation of Homer's "The Odyssey," which will be shot, as per the official synopsis, "using brand new IMAX film technology."
Essentially, then, Nolan will bring his love for large-format film-making to one of the great epic poems of Ancient Greece, which seems like a perfect pairing. Happily for Holland, the actor will benefit from what will no doubt prove to be yet another major cinematic event that also comes with some serious prestige, as the actor is set to star alongside Matt Damon in the upcoming film, which also features an impressive array of actors from Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, and Anne Hathaway to Charlize Theron and Holland's partner Zendaya.
At the time of writing, there are no details about how Nolan plans to approach the project in terms of whether he'll opt for a traditional retelling or update the story for a modern context. Likewise, it's not yet clear just what part Holland will be playing in the film. But "The Odyssey" is set for a July 17, 2026 theatrical release, so 2025 will surely bring plenty of updates on that front.
Upcoming Avengers sequels
Marvel Studios hasn't had the best time of late. Following some disastrous streaming series and a slew of disappointing films (not to mention a very public debacle surrounding former Kang actor Johnathan Majors and his conviction for harassment and assault), the company has had to go back to the drawing board in an attempt to fix the MCU before it's too late. That has resulted in just one MCU movie being released in 2024, and a total reworking of the upcoming "Avengers" movies that were originally set to feature Majors as the central antagonist.
Now, instead of Kang, we'll see Robert Downey Jr. make his return to the biggest franchise in cinema history as Victor Von Doom in both "Avengers: Doomsday" and "Avengers: Secret Wars." The former is set for a May 2026 release, while the latter will arrive in May 2027, and as of yet there's no confirmation of exactly which heroes we'll see in either film — though we do know Chris Evans will return to the MCU for "Doomsday."
That means we also don't know whether Tom Holland will appear as Spidey in the films, though it seems highly likely the actor will be involved in some capacity. In the absence of any concrete details in that regard, Holland's wall-crawler had a close relationship with Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark in previous MCU entries, and it would seem like a missed opportunity to overlook how the character's return as a villain might affect Peter Parker. That said, The Hollywood Reporter claimed that Holland will make a "likely stop" for "Doomsday" between shooting "Spider-Man 4" and Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey," so things are looking positive even while Marvel Studios is yet to confirm anything.
Uncharted 2
Back in 2022, Tom Holland starred as Nathan Drake in "Uncharted," which /Film dubbed an uninspired action adventure movie that belongs in a museum. If you think that's unnecessarily harsh, the rest of the reviews weren't much better. The video game adaptation bears a lowly 41% on Rotten Tomatoes, even while its audience score remains at 89%. None of this, however, prevented Sony Pictures from proclaiming "Uncharted" to be a "new hit movie franchise," and with a global box office take of $400 million on a $120 million budget, that's not as off the mark as you might expect.
Naturally, then, a sequel was likely on the table and it seems "Uncharted 2" is making slow progress over at Sony. During the company's presentation at CineEurope in June 2024, "Uncharted 2" was touted as an upcoming project, though Sony declined to provide any details about the film. Producer Charles Roven, who is also working on Holland's "American Speed," told Deadline in December 2024, "We're working on a script, but we're going to have to wait now for Chris Nolan's movie that Tom and Zendaya are doing. And then right after that, he and Zendaya are doing 'Spider-Man.'"
All of which means that while "Uncharted 2" is a real possibility at this point, it will likely be some time before Holland is free to work on the project. The critical reaction to the first movie certainly left much to be desired. Still, not only was the film a financial success, but also video game movies in general are quickly becoming Hollywood's new focus as the age of so-called "superhero fatigue" sets in. So, while it might not seem like the best move for Holland to return to a franchise that the Wall Street Journal called "bloodless, heartless, joyless, sexless and, with one exception, charmless," there are plenty of reasons why he might consider it. For now, though, details regarding the story or release dates are unlikely to emerge for some time.
American Speed
"American Speed" might sound like the kind of John Travolta failure that we all know and love, but it's actually a drama based on the real-life story of race care drivers the Whittington brothers. Holland is attached to star alongside Austin Butler, both of whom will presumably play the two brothers who were part of the 1980s International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) scandal. This debacle saw several IMSA drivers charged with drug smuggling and money laundering, including Bill and Don Whittingham — who will likely be the two brothers that Butler and Holland play, though nothing has been confirmed as of yet.
Written by Daniele Sebastian Wiedenhaupt, whose only other major credit is the 2018 prehistoric adventure "Alpha," "American Speed" was picked up by Amazon MGM Studios back in November 2024 (as per Deadline). Producer Charles Roven, who is best known for working with Christopher Nolan on several of his films (including "The Dark Knight" and "Oppenheimer," now the highest grossing biopic of all time), is attached to produce.
At the time of writing, "American Speed" remains in pre-production. Amazon MGM have yet to announce a director or release date, but more news will surely be arriving soon.
Untitled Fred Astaire Biopic
Prior to becoming the star we know him as today, Tom Holland trained as a dancer, including two years spent learning ballet and tap alongside acrobatic lessons (as per The Guardian). He put those skills to good use when appeared in a West End production of "Billy Elliot" from 2008 to 2010, landing the title role during his tenure. His acrobatic skills also came in handy when auditioning for the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man, with Holland surprising Chris Evans with his acrobatic abilities during the meeting.
So, when news emerged in 2021 that Holland had been cast in a biopic of legendary actor and dancer Fred Astaire, it made a lot of sense. The movie, from Sony Pictures, is said to focus on the relationship between Astaire and his sister, Adele, who together became big vaudeville stars, working together for more than 20 years before breaking up their performance partnership in 1932. After this, Astaire became a huge Hollywood star, thanks in part to his preeminent dance skills — making this a part to which Holland is seemingly well-suited.
More in-depth details are yet to be revealed, but in 2023 it was announced that "Paddington" and "Wonka" director Paul King would helm the Fred Astaire movie. King revealed in February 2024 that a new script was being developed but otherwise, progress on the film has been slow for some time. Still, with a director confirmed and an encouraging update coming as recently as 2024, it seems the Fred Astaire biopic has a real possibility of actually making it to the finish line. For now, however, we await more details.
Beneath a Scarlet Sky
Perhaps the most tenuous of all the films on this list, "Beneath a Scarlet Sky" is an adaptation of Mark Sullivan's 2017 novel of the same name, to which Tom Holland has been attached since that same year. As Deadline reported at the time, the producer of Holland's Spidey films, Amy Pascal, and the star were set to work together on the adaptation after Pascal Pictures acquired the rights to the book. Since then, however, there's been very little movement on the project.
The novel itself is based on the real-life story of Italian teenager Pino Lella, who joins an underground railroad that helps Jewish people escape the horrors of Adolf Hitler's atrocities during World War II. After being forced to join the German Army, Lella becomes a driver for General Hans Leyers, a close confidant of Hitler, before the teen is recruited to become an Allied spy. Through his covert actions, Lella helps the Allies gain a strategic advantage in the war. Meanwhile, Pella falls for a young woman named Anna.
Sounds like it would make a decent little drama, doesn't it? Unfortunately, the project remains in limbo. That said, in June 2024 Sullivan made a Facebook post in which he stated that "Beneath a Scarlet Sky" was currently "being developed by Imperative Entertainment," the same company behind one of Martin Scorsese's best pictures, "Killers of the Flower Moon." Sullivan added, "The folks at Imperative are passionate about Pino Lella's story — one of them grew up on the Swiss border with Italy very close to where the tale unfolds — and are doing a great job so far with the screenplay." Since then, there hasn't been much in the way of updates, but it seems the project is very much still gestating despite seemingly languishing since 2017.
It's worth noting that Sullivan declined to mention anything about Holland or whether Pascal Pictures is still involved, so at this point, there's no confirmation of the actor's ongoing involvement at all.