Fred Astaire Movie Starring Tom Holland Will Be Helmed By Paddington Director Paul King

Today in news you surely didn't see coming, "Paddington" film series director Paul King will be taking the helm on Sony Pictures' untitled Fred Astaire drama — the one starring our very own friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, Tom Holland.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, King has signed on to direct the project, which Holland revealed he was working on in 2021. Amy Pascal, Rachael O'Conner, Ben Holden, and Josh Hyams will be producing. The outlet also reports that the exact plot of the upcoming film is being kept under wraps.

One thing we do know, however, is that the movie will center on the relationship between Astaire and his sister, Adele. For more than 20 years, the siblings were thick as thieves and worked the vaudeville scene from the Midwest to Broadway and London's West End by the end of the roaring '20s. They split as a performing duo in 1932 after Adele got married. She was initially the star of the act, but her brother's iconic talents began to take the spotlight throughout their tenure together as performers. Later, of course, Astaire would become a giant of the motion picture industry through his dancing skills.