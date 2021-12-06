Tom Holland Confirms He's Playing Fred Astaire In An Upcoming Biopic

With the looming release of Sony and Marvel Studios' multiverse-spanning sequel "Spider-Man: No Way Home" on December 17, Spidey star Tom Holland is doing the usual publicity rounds and discussing upcoming projects, which include the video game adaptation "Uncharted" and the multiple personality drama "The Crowded Room." While producer Amy Pascal previously teased to GQ that she wanted Holland to play big screen hoofer and Hollywood legend Fred Astaire in a forthcoming biopic, the 25-year-old star has now confirmed as much himself during a press event (via Variety):

"The script came in a week ago. I haven't read it yet; they haven't given it to me. She FaceTimed me earlier. I was in the bath. And we had a lovely FaceTime, but I will be playing Fred Astaire."

Fans of the show "Lip Sync Battle" will not be surprised at the news of Holland wanting to portray legendary dancer Astaire, since four years ago he appeared on that show to do a rousing version of Rihanna's "Umbrella" in drag. Holland actually began his career in 2008 dancing on the London stage, playing the lead in the musical version of "Billy Elliot." He even earned the nickname "Sick Note" during production, as he told GQ: