Tom Holland Surprised Chris Evans At His Marvel Audition In The Way Only A Spider-Man Can

Some actors stroll into an audition ready to run lines and others backflip onto the scene with the energy of 10 Billy Elliots. If the role in question happens to be a web-swinging superhero known for cool flips and wild stunts, then the acrobatics can come in handy. Such was the case for the MCU's current Peter Parker, Tom Holland. Now that "Spider-Man: No Way Home" is three weeks into a record-breaking theatrical debut and the MCU is many years into its world domination, it's hard to remember a time before Holland was swinging through CGI New York as our favorite webhead. But if you can manage to think back to the distant past of 2015, you'll remember that Holland was once an unknown entity. Long before his days of dancing in the rain and jumping off flying pirate ships, he was just another kid trying out for a life-changing role, and according to Marvel head honcho Kevin Feige, Holland earned his spot for a long list of reasons.

In a recent interview ahead of "No Way Home," Feige detailed Holland's audition process for his role in "Captain America: Civil War" and the "Homecoming" trilogy it would eventually kickoff. Securing the role involved chemistry reads with MCU stars Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans. Obviously, both went amazingly well for the young star. Feige said:

​​"We flew about five actors in and had them do readings with Robert Downey Jr and it was his graciousness — he's always so gracious, particularly with other actors, with his time. We narrowed it down with that reading and then we did one more with Chris Evans and it became very apparent that Tom Holland was not just an amazing Peter Parker but he incredibly was an amazing — no pun intended — Spider-Man."