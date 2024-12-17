Where You've Seen The Resident Alien Cast Before

A sleeper science fiction comedy hit since its debut in 2021, "Resident Alien" has steadily been entertaining audiences with its extraterrestrial hijinks. The show adapts the comic book of the same name by Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse, starring Alan Tudyk as an alien hiding in the small town of Patience, Colorado. Posing as the town's doctor Harry Vanderspeigle, the alien initially intends to wipe out humanity as part of his otherworldly directive, but then he learns to appreciate it. This change of heart is informed by the friends that Harry makes in town, with "Resident Alien" boasting a strong ensemble of actors joining Tudyk.

A lot of the charm in "Resident Alien" comes from its principal cast, along with the solid writing by series creator Chris Sheridan. As the series progresses, much of these characters' backstories are gradually revealed, giving heart to the wacky sci-fi antics Harry unleashes on the town. Though "Resident Alien" is currently the biggest project for much of the cast, they have all appeared in a number of prior film and television projects.

Here's where you've seen the cast of "Resident Alien" before.