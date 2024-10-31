The Ending Of Marvel's Agatha All Along Explained

It is hard not to empathize with Agatha when she's seen doting on her son or crafting together an innocent little ballad about going on a journey with a loved one. After all, Nicholas is her child born "from scratch," – a miracle she happens to love more than anything in this world, and losing him robs her of every vestige of kindness left inside her. However, it is important to acknowledge that Agatha has always been the kind of person to justify the deaths of countless innocents if it helps accomplish goals fruitful for her. In this case, she kills many witches to keep garnering power and appeasing Death with bodies to keep her away from Nicholas. After Nicholas dies, Agatha spreads lies about the fictional Witches' Road to lure other witches to her, then kills them to amass power with no end.

What began as a sweet, endearing ballad between a mother and her child was willfully twisted by Agatha into a death trap even when Nicholas was alive, as she often used his sickly countenance to lure concerned witches to their doom. Nicholas questions her motivations at one point, asking why they couldn't simply co-exist with covens and protect one another instead of going on killing sprees without rhyme or reason. In response, he is met with a worldview often wielded by those jilted and corrupted beyond repair: everyone is poised to betray you, so you must strike first to protect yourself. Although Nicholas does not seem too convinced, he's too young to understand the paranoia-infused instinct for cruelty that Agatha passes off as self-preservation.

Of course, Agatha's knee-jerk instinct to hurt others or covet without thought does not exist in a vacuum. She was a victim herself, subjected to cruelty by her mother Evanora, which twisted her perception of motherhood and covenhood over time. However, at some point, her trauma and grief morphed into gleeful cruelty: Agatha Harkness became acutely self-aware of her penchant for murder and the need to possess what does not belong to her.