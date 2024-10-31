Agatha All Along Sets Up The Debut Of A Major Marvel Comics Hero

This post contains spoilers for "Agatha All Along."

The journey down the Witches' Road has finally come to an end in "Agatha All Along," with episodes 8 and 9 mapping the aftermath of Billy Kaplan/Maximoff (Joe Locke) fulfilling his most deep-seated wish during the final trial. While "Follow Me My Friend / To Glory at the End" delivers an inevitable confrontation between Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) and her ex-lover Rio/Death (Aubrey Plaza), the final episode, "Maiden Mother Crone" offers some integral context and backstory while delivering an unexpected twist. It's best to just come out and say it: Agatha is dead and is currently in spirit form, lingering around Billy to reveal that the very concept of the Witches' Road was a scam started by her centuries ago. The reason that the Road became a reality this time around is because Billy unwittingly manifested it, conjuring this otherworldly realm with the aid of personal, psychological, and pop culture notions about witchcraft and magic.

The emotional crux of episode 8 takes place during the final trial, where Jen (Sasheer Zamata) is finally able to unbind herself, and Agatha urges Billy to find what he's missing: his brother, Tommy Maximoff. Even Lady Death herself is aware that Billy is powerful enough to help Tommy jump bodies just like he did (albeit unwittingly), and he ends up doing that after witnessing a young boy drown in a pool. Although Billy is wracked with guilt over potentially causing someone's death, Agatha gravely muses that sometimes "boys die," and this arbitrary and tragic death is now an opportunity for Tommy to exist. By the look of things at the end of the series, where spirit-Agatha tells Billy that they should go find Tommy, it is clear that the other Maximoff sibling has now officially made it back to the mortal realm.

Tommy's confirmed existence in "Agatha All Along" neatly sets up the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of a major Marvel Comics hero — Thomas Shepherd AKA Speed — who later goes on to become a part of the Young Avengers and plays an integral role in pivotal superhero arcs, including Secret Invasion and the Superhero Civil War.