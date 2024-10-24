Agatha All Along Episode 7 Pays Tribute To Iconic Witches In A Clever Way

Which witch is which? In the case of our Agatha, Billy's ex-babysitter finds that she suddenly has green skin and a black set of robes topped off by a splendid pointy hat, making her bear more than a passing resemblance to the Wicked Witch of the West from "The Wizard of Oz." (Agatha claims she was secretly the inspiration for the character; Teen, of course, doesn't believe her, but I'd buy it.) It's a fitting choice for our not-so-straight lady too, though less so because of the way the character is portrayed in Baum's source material and the famous 1939 film adaptation, and more in terms of how she's depicted in the book-turned-Broadway musical and soon to be two-part movie "Wicked." As all you witchy media-savvy readers no doubt already know, that work re-imagines said "Wicked" Witch — whose real name is Elphaba Thropp — as an outsider wrongly vilified by the Wizard of Oz in reaction to her quest for social justice for all Ozians, which leads to her embracing her "wicked" moniker as a means of self-preservation.

Admittedly, Agatha is a bit more actively malevolent than Elphaba, but "Agatha All Along" has already exposed the cracks in her own seemingly "wicked" facade, suggesting she may yet complete her journey from selfishness to selflessness by the end of the season. That goes double for Billy, who's made to look like Maleficent from Disney's "Sleeping Beauty" — a character who similarly got a "Wicked" inspired re-imagined origin story in "Maleficent," a film that refashioned the horned fairy not as the self-anointed "Mistress of All Evil" but as someone with a traumatic past whose prickly exterior is really just a defense mechanism (much like Billy's). Meanwhile, Lilia Calderu (Patti LuPone) emerges as the most selfless member of the coven in "Death's Hand in Mine" as she jumps around mentally in time, only to find her true motivation: to help her witchy sisters by sacrificing her own life. That she does so while looking like Glinda — a character who ultimately emerges as a force for good no matter the "Oz" retelling — makes her final act that much more touching.

As for Jennifer/Jen Kale (Sasheer Zamata)? The last standing member of Agatha's coven gets made up to look like the transformed evil Queen from "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs," which mostly feels like an allusion to her potion-making abilities ... and perhaps a cheeky nod to the many legal charges the Kale Kare founder is facing back at home. Fortunately, Jen, Agatha, and Billy will all have a chance to properly redeem themselves when the final two episodes of "Agatha All Along" hit Disney+ just in time to round out spooky season on October 30, 2024.